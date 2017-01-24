Johnson City police: Woman turns herself in after allegedly luring mentally challenged man into shoplifting

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A woman who was featured in a Monday’s Most Wanted segment on News Channel 11 has turned herself in to authorities, according to Johnson City police.

Police say 34-year-old Elizabeth Renee Laws, of Elizabethton, has been charges with theft over $1,000.

According to JCPD Detective Don Shepard, Laws was identified as the woman seen in surveillance footage stealing $1,200 in merchandise.

Initially, police said they were looking for a woman and a man seen pushing shopping carts filled with items out the front door of Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City.

Thursday, Detective Shepard said the man in the video has been located but will not be charged. Shepard said police now believe Laws approached a mentally challenged man in the Walmart parking lot and convinced him to help her commit the crime.