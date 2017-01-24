JCHA plans to move forward with public housing complex proposal on Huffine Rd

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Housing Authority says it plans to continue to move forward with building a public housing complex off of Huffine Road, despite the city of Johnson City voting not to annex land for it.

That vote happened last Thursday.

Now, the Johnson City Housing Authority will soon apply fort a grant to try to move forward with this project anyway.

But some of those who live on Huffine Road, like Richard Bartoszuk, are not happy with the proposal.

“All of the money that would take to make the land work for it, it just doesn’t seem like a wise use of public funds,” Bartoszuk said.

Last Thursday, the Johnson City Commission voted ‘no’ on the controversial plan to annex land off of Huffine Road to build the public housing.

“If the annexation would have went through, the city would have had to go out and done some improvements in the road, in policing, in sidewalks, in lighting. And they would have been required to fix a lot of the problems that the residents had asked to be repaired,” said JCHA Executive Director, Richard McClain.

He said since the annexation request was denied, he is going to apply for a grant through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to help fund the $10 million project.

“If it gets approved then we will move forward, if not then we will not do anything,” McClain said.

The proposed 64-unit public housing complex will be catered to single mothers and children who’ve aged out of the foster care system.

Bartoszuk says he has concerns.

“Everybody’s concerned with the crime that’s associated with public housing,” he said.

“I think a lot of the concerns the neighbors have had there are unfounded,” McClain said.

The next step is to begin architect work and design and getting permits for construction.

Then the proposal will have the get the county’s approval of the plans to move forward.

The JCHA should find out if it will receive the grant by June or July.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.