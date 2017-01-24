Hubbs helps Tennessee stun No. 4 Kentucky 82-80

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Robert Hubbs III scored 25 points Tuesday night and Tennessee upset No. 4 Kentucky 82-80 to snap the Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak.

Tennessee (11-9, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) beat Kentucky (17-3, 7-1) in Knoxville for the second straight season and earned its first victory over a top-five team since an 83-76 triumph over No. 3 Pittsburgh on Dec. 11, 2010.

Kentucky’s defeat capped a night in which three of the nation’s top four teams lost. Marquette beat No. 1 Villanova 74-72 and No. 2 Kansas fell 85-69 at No. 18 West Virginia.

In Kentucky’s last visit to Knoxville, Tennessee erased a 21-point deficit to beat the Wildcats 84-77. No second-half comeback was necessary this time, as Tennessee pulled ahead for good with just over 4 minutes left in the first half.

Admiral Schofield scored 15 points, Grant Williams had 13 and Lamonte Turner added 10 for Tennessee.

Malik Monk scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 21 and De’Aaron Fox added 17 for Kentucky.

