Greene Co. fair accident prompts Tri-Cities leaders to discuss amusement park regulations, safety ordinance

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Less than six months after three girls fell from a Ferris wheel at the Greene County fair, another city in our region is taking steps to ensure safety on amusement rides.

Back in August three girls were injured after falling out of a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair.

Inspectors found the Ferris wheel was operating with loose rivets, and that caused the bottom plate to drop, catching the frame and tipping the girls out.

Tuesday afternoon we met with Bristol, Tennessee city leaders who said while they might not have a major fair every year, they do have traveling amusement rides that make their way to the area.

City Manager Bill Sorah said because of that, they want to pass an ordinance to ensure when those rides do set up shop, they are thoroughly inspected.

“We didn’t have a mechanism in which to evaluate a carnival ride, or an amusement ride to ensure that it was properly set up,” Sorah said.

Sorah said they planned to discuss how to move forward in creating an ordinance to evaluate their safety protocols.

“That would allow staff to inspect, amusement rides and also require a third party inspection. That would be a requirement of the show itself, to secure a third party and pay for that inspection,” Sorah said.

While Bristol, Tennessee city leaders were expected to discuss the regulations for amusement park rides Tuesday night, they won’t vote on the proposed ordinance until February.

Sorah said he hopes to have something passed by either the spring or summer season.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.