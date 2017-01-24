Greene Co. 911 board approves upgrade to radio system

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County’s 911 Board of Directors approved money for a much needed upgrade on Tuesday.

That decision will improve the county’s emergency radio system.

The board voted to spend $20,000 to convert data from their current computer aided dispatch system to a new system.

That conversion begins now and will take until July 10 to complete.

The conversion will eventually link their radios to technology at the Greeneville Police Department.

