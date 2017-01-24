Greene Co. 911 board approves upgrade to radio system

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
greene-co-911

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County’s 911 Board of Directors approved money for a much needed upgrade on Tuesday.

That decision will improve the county’s emergency radio system.

The board voted to spend $20,000 to convert data from their current computer aided dispatch system to a new system.

That conversion begins now and will take until July 10 to complete.

The conversion will eventually link their radios to technology at the Greeneville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s