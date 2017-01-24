Former Blue Plum director Deanna Hays pleads guilty to theft and forgery

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The former director of the Blue Plum festival in Johnson City who is accused of draining $50,000 from the Blue Plum festival, will not have to serve jail time after pleading guilty in court Monday.

Deanna Hays is accused of forging checks of the non-profit in charge of the Blue Plum festival.

Hays pleaded guilty to three charges, theft over $10,000 and two counts of forgery.

As part of a plea deal, she’ll serve a six year suspended sentence with no jail time and she’ll be on supervised probation.

Hays was also ordered to pay $1,000 a month in restitution.

Washington County Assistant District Attorney, Erin McCardle said if Hays missed a payment she’ll be back in court.

“She could receive up to six years, if at any point in time she does violate or does not pay that restitution, that’s what the state will be requesting is jail time,” McCardle said.

Hays’ monthly payment will go back to the Friends of Olde Downtown, the non-profit in charge of the Blue Plum.

“It matters that we have a plan in place for that money to be paid back so we can pay back our vendors,” Blue Plum President, Shannon Castillo said.

If Hays is ever brought back to court, she’ll have to serve six years in jail and won’t be eligible for parole until she serves a little more than a year and a half.

