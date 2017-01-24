Florida wide receiver commits to Tennessee

Three-star senior wide receiver Josh Palmer of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Palmer – a former Syracuse commitment who’s a teammate of three-star Vols defensive tackle commitment Kivon Bennett – chose Tennessee over scholarship offers from UCLA and Penn State, among others, after taking official visits to Tennessee and UCLA over the past two weekends.

He gave the Vols their 28th known commitment for the 2017 class and their fourth from a wide receiver, joining Top247 prospect Jordan Murphy of Hattiesburg, Miss., and three-star prospects Jacquez Jones of Clearwater, Fla., and Princeton Fant of La Vergne, Tenn.

Palmer is ranked the nation’s No. 822 overall prospect and No. 119 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite for the 2017 class.

 

