FEMA center in Pigeon Forge closes its doors

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WJHL) – The FEMA disaster recovery center in Pigeon Forge has closed its doors.

The government office stopped aid operations Monday night although there are still plenty of ways for residents to get help.

Survivors affected by the November wildfires can still visits the Gatlinburg Center.

So far FEMA has handed out nearly 2.6 million dollars in aid.

FEMA has informed residents that visiting a disaster recovery center is not required in order to register for FEMA assistance.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.