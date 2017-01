ITALY (AP) – The death toll from an avalanche in central Italy has risen to 12.

Firefighters found five more bodies from a mountain resort buried under snow and rubble.

Their search continues for the 17 people still missing. There’s still some hope in possibly finding survivors after three of the resort’s sheepdog puppies were found alive in the boiler room of the hotel.

The avalanche occurred last week with the first set of funerals for victims of the disaster are scheduled to be held today.