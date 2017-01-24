Crash case against SnapChat is thrown out of court by Georgia judge

ATLANTA, GA (AP) – A lawsuit against the popular social media company SnapChat was dismissed by a Georgia court Monday.

The lawsuit claimed SnapChat’s speed filter was what led to a woman driving too fast before crashing into a couple’s car.

The incident happened in Atlanta in September 2015.

The app features a filter that puts the rate at which a vehicle is traveling over an image.

The woman was trying to reach a speed of 100 miles per hour when the crash happened. Her vehicle pushed another into an embankment, resulting in one injury.

A lawsuit was later filed by the couple against the app and the driver. However a judge dismissed the case against SnapChat saying the communications Decency Act provides the social media company with immunity.