Court to review conviction of Tennessee mother in newborn twins’ death

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN/AP) – In a rare move, the Tennessee Supreme Court is going to review Hendersonville woman’s appeal after she was convicted of smothering her newborn twins to death in 2011 to conceal her pregnancy from her fiance, who was not the father.

The court will review the case from top to bottom including the legality of search warrants issued the night her newborn babies were found dead at her parent’s home.

Lowe’s appeal for a new trial was denied last July. Her lawyer then asked the Supreme Court to look at the case, claiming the police officer who initially took her into custody in 2011 misled her about her Miranda rights, saying she never waived them.

Lowe’s attorney David Raybin says Lowe’s videotaped confession to investigators should never have been used as evidence because she wasn’t read her rights and was denied an attorney.

Prosecutors said the officers twice read Lowe her rights and she was free to leave the police station at any time.

The court only takes about 15 cases a year for review. Lowe’s will be set for open argument sometime this summer.

Lowe made national headlines in 2011 after killing her newborn babies after she secretly gave birth to them at her parents’ home. She is now serving two life sentences for their murders and won’t be eligible for parole.