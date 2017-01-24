‘Citizens to Maintain Gray’ sends letter to new Johnson City commission to reconsider zoning for methadone clinic

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – A group that is against a methadone clinic opening in Gray, TN sent a letter to the new Johnson City commission asking them to reconsider the zoning of the property.

The letter is based on a city commission meeting held on January 19 where commissioners heard concerns from residents who did not support a Huffine Road annexation request that would have allowed the Johnson City Housing Authority to build a new low-income housing complex within the city limits. The commission denied the request at the same meeting.

Back in October, Johnson City commissioners approved the rezoning of 201 Gray Commons Circle in Gray Commons Professional Park. East Tennessee State University/Mountain States Health Alliance are moving forward with plans to open a drug-treatment clinic at the site that will prescribe methadone to patients.

In the letter, Citizens to Maintain Gray said based on the city commission’s January meeting: “We found it encouraging the Commission unanimously supported your city residents by not approving this request… Many of those issues were with the last Commission and again, we are pleased the current Commission seems willing to listen to the wishes of those living close to proposed unwanted businesses and activities…we respectfully request the current Johnson City commission reconsider the MS-1 zoning on property in the Gray Commons along state Highway 75.”

The ETSU/MSHA clinic is set to open later this year.

The ‘Citizens to Maintain Gray’ letter goes on to say, “…before they open, the time is right for this Commission to reconsider the decision of the last.”

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

