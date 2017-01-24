Educator of the Week: Christine Ingram

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Christine Ingram has nearly her whole life helping her mother take care of her Special Needs sister. Watching her sibling grow combined with a love for children led her to where she is today.

Ingram is the Special Education teacher at Mosheim Elementary School. It’s her 7th year teaching. She began her career at Daniel Boone High School and after five years at Nolichucky she is teaching Pre-K through 5th grade.

She has 25 students throughout the day. Ingram says her goal is to prepare them for long term and life time success.

“I’m not thinking about today or tomorrow, I’m thinking about high school. I taught for one year and I saw what those kids can do it,” said Ingram. “Those special ed kids went to college. They went to trade school. I was so impressed that when I got down here I said we can help these kids.

Ingram credits her mentor to Linda Hensley for believing in her at a teacher.

Congratulations to Christine Ingram. This Week’s Educator of the Week.