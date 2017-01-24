Christian pop rock band Newsboys to perform at Freedom Hall on April 30

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
newsboys-photo

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling Christian pop rock band Newsboys will perform at Freedom Hall on April 30.

This is an extension of their “Love Riot Tour God’s Not Dead Live” in which they perform their hit songs in more than 50 additional cities nationwide.newsboys_spring2017_1080x1080

With this tour, we wanted to try something brand new, something different,” said Michael Tait, lead singer Newsboys.“There’s something about drama, seeing scenes acted out, lived out, right in front of you, that has a different effect. We are very excited about sharing this new theatrical experience with our fans.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Love Riot Tour, to purchase tickets to the performance at Freedom Hall visit: http://www.newsboys.com.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

