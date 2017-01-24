Career-highs fall as King women defeat Converse

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team rebounded from a loss over the weekend with a resounding victory on Tuesday night in the Student Center Complex. The Tornado place five scores in double figures and three career-highs fell in the 87-64 victory over Converse College.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 87, Converse 64

LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.

RECORDS: King 13-5, 10-2 Conference Carolinas; Converse 4-12, 3-9 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Tornado wasted no time getting on the board asKori West won the tip right to Jalan Harper who made a layup four seconds in, starting an 8-0 King run.

King kept the run going asDemisha Porter knocked down back-to-back triples and Whitney Mitchell gave King a 21-4 lead with a layup in the first quarter.

Converse fought back, however, closing the first quarter on a 5-0 run to cut their deficit to 25-14 going into the second frame.

Consecutive buckets fromSydney Harris and Kristen Cupples gave King a 36-22 lead in the second quarter, but the Valkyries kept it close.

A three-point play for Converse cut the King advantage to 38-30, butDanielle Luczak gave King a 40-30 lead at halftime with a bucket.

Converse came out and scored the first five points of the third quarter, but King answered with 12 straight points, started by anArnelle Collins trifecta.

Cupples added a triple and Porter gave King a 52-35 lead with a steal and fasbreak layup.

Following six straight points from the Valkyries, cutting the King lead to 10 points, the Tornado scored the final five points of the quarter to take a 61-46 lead going into the final period.

King put the contest away with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter, started by a pair of Collins free throws.

Luczak scored six points around a Harris triple to cap the spurt and give King an 83-54 lead.

Luczak added two more buckets in the final minute to give King the 87-64 victory.

King had five scorers in double figures, led by 14 points and seven rebounds from Luczak off the bench.

Porter followed with 12 points and Harris added 12.

Harper and Mitchell chipped in with 10 points apiece while West grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with eight points.

FOR THE FOES

Briann James led Converse with 29 points while Tatum Boggs added 12 points.

Dominique Hill handed out five assists while Erin Horne and Keocia Walker each snared five rebounds.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Porter and Luczak both set career-highs in points. Porter’s previous best was nine points, which she accomplished twice and Luczak’s previous high was 11 points.

Luczak also matched a career-best with seven rebounds.

The 11 rebounds for West was a career-high, bettering her previous high of 11 set on December 10 against Southern Wesleyan University.

King had five scorers in double figures for the third time this season. Previously, the Tornado had eight score at least 10 points against Belmont Abbey College on January 6 and five in double figures on January 11 at Barton College.

UP NEXT

King travels to take on Pfeiffer University on Friday. Tipoff from Misenheimer, N.C. is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. King then takes on Belmont Abbey at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Converse hosts Emmanuel College on Friday night and Erskine College on Saturday.

BY KING