Career-highs fall as King women defeat Converse

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team rebounded from a loss over the weekend with a resounding victory on Tuesday night in the Student Center Complex. The Tornado place five scores in double figures and three career-highs fell in the 87-64 victory over Converse College.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 87, Converse 64
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 13-5, 10-2 Conference Carolinas; Converse 4-12, 3-9 Conference Carolinas
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Tornado wasted no time getting on the board asKori West won the tip right to Jalan Harper who made a layup four seconds in, starting an 8-0 King run.
- King kept the run going asDemisha Porter knocked down back-to-back triples and Whitney Mitchell gave King a 21-4 lead with a layup in the first quarter.
- Converse fought back, however, closing the first quarter on a 5-0 run to cut their deficit to 25-14 going into the second frame.
- Consecutive buckets fromSydney Harris and Kristen Cupples gave King a 36-22 lead in the second quarter, but the Valkyries kept it close.
- A three-point play for Converse cut the King advantage to 38-30, butDanielle Luczak gave King a 40-30 lead at halftime with a bucket.
- Converse came out and scored the first five points of the third quarter, but King answered with 12 straight points, started by anArnelle Collins trifecta.
- Cupples added a triple and Porter gave King a 52-35 lead with a steal and fasbreak layup.
- Following six straight points from the Valkyries, cutting the King lead to 10 points, the Tornado scored the final five points of the quarter to take a 61-46 lead going into the final period.
- King put the contest away with a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter, started by a pair of Collins free throws.
- Luczak scored six points around a Harris triple to cap the spurt and give King an 83-54 lead.
- Luczak added two more buckets in the final minute to give King the 87-64 victory.
- King had five scorers in double figures, led by 14 points and seven rebounds from Luczak off the bench.
- Porter followed with 12 points and Harris added 12.
- Harper and Mitchell chipped in with 10 points apiece while West grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with eight points.
FOR THE FOES
- Briann James led Converse with 29 points while Tatum Boggs added 12 points.
- Dominique Hill handed out five assists while Erin Horne and Keocia Walker each snared five rebounds.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- Porter and Luczak both set career-highs in points. Porter’s previous best was nine points, which she accomplished twice and Luczak’s previous high was 11 points.
- Luczak also matched a career-best with seven rebounds.
- The 11 rebounds for West was a career-high, bettering her previous high of 11 set on December 10 against Southern Wesleyan University.
- King had five scorers in double figures for the third time this season. Previously, the Tornado had eight score at least 10 points against Belmont Abbey College on January 6 and five in double figures on January 11 at Barton College.
UP NEXT
- King travels to take on Pfeiffer University on Friday. Tipoff from Misenheimer, N.C. is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. King then takes on Belmont Abbey at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
- Converse hosts Emmanuel College on Friday night and Erskine College on Saturday.
BY KING