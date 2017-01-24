Bucs Shamauria Bridges named SoCon Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (January 24, 2017) – The Southern Conference on Tuesday announced that senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) has been named SoCon Player of the Week for the week of Jan.17-23.

In two contests against UNCG and Western Carolina, Bridges averaged 19 points per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and a staggering 53.8 percent from three. Bridges led the Bucs in scoring in both games recording 17 points versus UNCG and 21 points against Western Carolina.

Against the Catamounts the Miramar, Fla., native went 8-of-9 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the three-point line. Her 89 percent shooting percentage from the floor is the highest by a SoCon player this season. It was also the fifth game this season in which Bridges has registered at least five threes.

Bridges has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games and ranks second on the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game. In conference play Bridges leads the Bucs and ranks second in the SoCon with 17.5 points per game. The senior guard ranks first in the conference with 56 three-pointers made.

It’s the second award of the week for Bridges as on Monday she was awarded SoCon Player of the Week by College Sports Madness.

BY ETSU