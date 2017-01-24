Bucs Atkins tabbed SoCon runner of the week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Announced by the league office on Tuesday, the 2015-16 indoor and outdoor track and field SoCon Freshman of the Year, Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.), was tabbed the conference runner of the week for her performance at the ETSU Track and Field Invitational.

Following an impressive rookie campaign, the Greer, S.C. native picked up where she left off by posting the quickest time in the 60mH prelims (8.64). After qualifying for the finals on the final day of the meet, she improved that time and took home the individual title. She clocked in at 8.36, which was a new personal best for the sophomore. She achieved her previous personal best at the SoCon Indoor Championships where she finished with an 8.38 mark.

Atkins currently leads the conference and is ranked No. 22 in the NCAA in the 60mH.

The ETSU men’s and women’s track and field teams have this weekend off after two straight weekends of meets, but the Bucs will return home for their second home meet of the season, the Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational, from February 2-4.

