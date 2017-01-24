Bristol, TN city leaders look at intersection improvements near Pinnacle retail development

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Tuesday night Bristol, Tennessee city leaders began to discuss how to improve an intersection off Interstate 81 near the Pinnacle retail development.

With more development in the area, city leaders said they want easier traffic flow on Highway 11W across from the Pinnacle.

“Fire station should be operational in early fall of this year, and I think the commercial development will see a similar timing, this is the next logical progression in terms of managing the traffic at that intersection,” Bill Sorah said.

The city of Bristol, Tennessee hopes to have the intersection improvements complete by this Fall.

The cost of the road improvement project will be around $300,000.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.