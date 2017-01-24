2017 Va. Tech Football Schedule Features Six Sat. Games at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech Athletics Department and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Hokies’ 2017 football schedule on Tuesday.

A rematch of the 2016 ACC Championship Game against defending national champion Clemson on Sept. 30 highlights Tech’s home schedule that features six Saturday games at Lane Stadium this fall. The Hokies will open ACC play against the Tigers as the two teams will square off in the regular season for the first time since 2011 when Clemson last visited Blacksburg.

Tech’s home slate also includes Saturday home contests against ACC Coastal Division foes North Carolina, Pitt and Duke. In addition, non-conference foes Delaware and Old Dominion will face the Hokies for the inaugural time as Tech hosts both squads in September.

Virginia Tech Football season tickets remain available at $350 for a fourth consecutive year. While that pricing is already a solid value, as a special thank you for loyal fans, any account that renews by Feb. 16 will receive a complimentary Hokies stadium blanket (one per account) available for pick up at the 2017 Spring Game on April 22. Season ticket renewals begin on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Hokies are led by head coach Justin Fuente, who earned consensus ACC Coach of the Year honors in 2016, guiding the Hokies to a 10-4 record and the ACC Coastal Division title in his initial season in Blacksburg. Dating back to the 1999 season when Frank Beamer coached Virginia Tech to its first-ever 11-win season and a berth in the national championship game, only Oklahoma (14) has registered more seasons with double-digit victories than Virginia Tech (12) over that span among Power Five programs.

“Our staff has been working hard on the recruiting trail, but we’re all very conscious that spring ball and the 2017 season will be here soon,” Fuente said. “We’ve got six Saturdays to play in front of our fans in Lane Stadium, and based on what we experienced last season, we’ll see plenty of those Hokies on the road, too.

“Kicking off the season against West Virginia will be a big challenge, but I know our kids and our fans will be excited about the opportunity to play at FedExField, as well.”

The Hokies enter the 2017 season seeking to extend a streak of 24 straight bowl appearances – the longest active streak recognized by the NCAA. After beating Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl for a third straight bowl victory, the Hokies finished the 2016 season ranked No. 16 (AP, Coaches), marking the highest final mark for the squad since 2010 (No. 16 AP, No. 15 Coaches).

The Hokies open the 2017 season by renewing their rivalry with West Virginia on Sept. 2 at FedExField in Landover, Md. Tech has won seven of its last 10 meetings with the Mountaineers, including a 34-17 win in the most recent meeting in Morgantown, W.V. in 2005. This year’s battle for The Black Diamond Trophy will mark Tech’s fourth appearance at the home of the NFL’s Washington franchise. Ticketing options for the West Virginia game will be made available once specifics are finalized and will be communicated on hokiesports.com .

Virginia Tech’s road slate begins with a visit to East Carolina on Sept. 16. The Hokies handled the Pirates by a 54-17 margin a year ago and will seek their first victory in Greenville, N.C., since 2013.

Virginia Tech posted 2016 victories against all three of the ACC Coastal Division foes the Hokies will face at Lane Stadium in 2017. After an open date on Oct. 14, that home slate against ACC Coastal foes begins with North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Hokies are 10-3 in ACC play against the Tar Heels, including last season’s 34-3 victory in Chapel Hill. Duke then returns to Lane Stadium on Oct. 28. Tech owns an 11-2 mark against the Blue Devils in ACC action with the Hokies claiming a 24-21 road victory a year ago. Virginia Tech will host Pitt on Nov. 18 after posting a 39-36 win against the Panthers at Heinz Field in a Thursday night matchup a year ago.

The first ACC road trip of the season for the Hokies will be at Boston College on Oct. 7. Dating back to a win in the 2008 ACC Championship Game, the Hokies have won seven of their last nine meetings against Boston College. Tech registered a 49-0 home win last season and posted a 26-10 victory in its last visit to Chestnut Hill in 2015.

The month of November begins with a road trip on Nov. 4. The Hokies will be seeking back-to-back wins against the Hurricanes for the first time since registering three consecutive wins in the series from 2009-11. Tech defeated Miami by a 37-16 margin last season with its last victory at Miami coming by a 42-24 score in 2013.

The Hokies will seek to avenge their only ACC home loss of 2016 when Tech travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Nov. 11. The Hokies registered a 23-21 victory in their most recent trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2015.

Virginia Tech will conclude the 2017 regular season with a Commonwealth Cup clash against Virginia on Friday, Nov. 24. The Hokies have won 13 straight meetings with the Cavaliers. Over the past 18 seasons, Virginia Tech has dominated its in-state FBS rival like no other major program, posting a 17-1 record against the Cavaliers over that span.

Starting Feb. 2, fans can renew their season tickets online at hokietickets.com, or by calling the Athletics Ticket office at either of these two numbers – 1-800 VA TECH4 or 540-231-6731. All 2016 season ticket holders and Hokie Club members should also anticipate receiving a ticket catalog and paper application in the mail soon.

Fans who weren’t Virginia Tech season ticket holders in 2016 and aren’t currently Hokie Club members are encouraged to visit vthoki.es/2017st in order to receive details about the benefits of becoming a season ticket holder in 2017.

2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

September

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (FedEx Field – Landover, Md.)

Sept. 9 Delaware

Sept. 16 at East Carolina

Sept. 23 Old Dominion

Sept. 30 Clemson*

October

Oct. 7 at Boston College*

Oct. 14 OPEN

Oct. 21 North Carolina*

Oct. 28 Duke*

November

Nov. 4 at Miami*

Nov. 11 at Georgia Tech*

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh*

Nov. 24 at Virginia*

*ACC Games