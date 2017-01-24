17 guitars donated anonymously to Carter Co. schools

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Last Friday, we reported that 20 guitars meant for kids attending Carter County schools were taken from the road after they spilled out from the delivery truck in Elizabethton.

And while the original 20 guitars are still missing, an anonymous donor has stepped in to help.

On Saturday, a man — identified only as someone with Carter County ties — shipped 17 guitars to the school system. The guitars were then delivered to the schools on Monday.

