WATCH LIVE @1:30P: First official press briefing with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, left, and President Donald Trump's White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, right, arrive at a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(WJHL/AP) – White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, is holding his first official daily press briefing.  The briefing is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The event follows a statement Spicer gave to the press at the White House on Saturday, in which he accused some of the media of ‘deliberately false reporting’, including the release of  ‘inaccurate numbers’ involving crowd sizes for the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington.

