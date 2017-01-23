WATCH LIVE @1:30P: First official press briefing with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

(WJHL/AP) – White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, is holding his first official daily press briefing. The briefing is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The event follows a statement Spicer gave to the press at the White House on Saturday, in which he accused some of the media of ‘deliberately false reporting’, including the release of ‘inaccurate numbers’ involving crowd sizes for the inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

