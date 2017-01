BLACKSBURG, VA (AP) – Virginia Tech Police have charged a student with sexual battery for an incident that happened last year on campus.

William Gillespie was arrested and released on a $2,500 dollar bond.

Police say the incident, which occurred in the fall of 2016, wasn’t reported to authorities until Friday.

Virginia Tech Police Chief Kevin Foust says the case is an example of how serious the university takes reported sex offenses at the school.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.