Tri-Cities residents recount attending Trump’s inauguration & historic Women’s March on Washington

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Millions of people were in Washington, D.C over the weekend for the presidential inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington, including dozens of people from the Tri-Cities region.

Sharon Boreing, president of the Washington County Tennessee Republican Women group, drove to nation’s capital with 12 other group members to witness the President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. “Tears came and actually those that were around me tears came too because it’s such an important moment in our country. This is the person that’s been allowed to go in in authority over our country and so it [was] very emotional… I think he has our country at his best interests.”

Despite media reports about low attendance, Boreing said she had to trek though thousands of people to get to her spot on the west front of the Capitol. “It was just people to people wherever you looked. There was not a spot open,” Boreing recalled.

Boreing bought several souvenirs to remember the historic day, including cuff links and a picture of President Trump, but said her most cherished memorabilia is a program handed out on Inauguration Day with a scripture inside. “I will probably keep this in my Bible because it’s a reminder of our country and just what I received that day.”

Riley Thompson also attended the inauguration with her son. “We took away that it didn’t matter race, religion, political party or any other reason to cause division for in those few hours we were all united as Americans and we were proud of our country and to see where it is heading,” Thompson said.

Other people traveled from the Tri-Cities to attend the historic Women’s March on Washington which brought out more than a million people.

“The best word I can use to describe it is overwhelming,” said East Tennessee State University sophomore Rosie McVeigh. McVeigh said she and her mom took a rally bus to Washington, D.C. along with about 50 other people. “People cared enough to come and march for what they believed in and not everybody was marching for the same reason but everyone was marching for something and it meant a lot.”

McVeigh said she met people from across the country who were advocating for different causes. “A lot of people were marching for women’s rights…I think a lot people misconstrue it as women are better than men and that’s not the case at all. The case is we want equal rights men and women should be equal and that was a lot of it. There were people standing up for LGBTQ rights, environmental rights…There were a lot of Black Lives Matter groups,” McVeigh said.

“I went there to stand up for the fact that minorities matter and they’re a part of this country just as much as anybody else,” McVeigh said.

While people have different opinions about the new administration McVeigh and Boreing share a common bond of hope for the future. “I think it’s going to get better,” Boreing said.

