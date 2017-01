The Cinderella Project is accepting donations for dresses, tuxes and other prom accessories.

You can take your donations to Hope Community Church at Allandale.

The Cinderella Project takes place the weekend of March 3rd and 4th and April 1st.

You can send gift card donations to P.O. Box 35 Rogersville, TN 37857.

For more information you can call 423.754.5585.