Telford woman faces several charges after trying to fill forged prescription at K-Mart

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Telford woman Monday on several charges including prescription forgery and shoplifting.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to K-Mart, 3019 Peoples St., in reference to prescription fraud.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Alyssa L. Poland, 32, was in possession of a forged prescription in the name of a doctor from a local physician’s office.

Poland was reportedly trying to fraudulently trying to fill the prescription.

A search of Poland revealed she had clothing concealed in her purse belonging to K-Mart, as well as a small baggie containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

A pill grinder was also found, which she admitted was used for illicit drug use.

Poland was taken to Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $14,000 bond.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

