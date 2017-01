SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) – Samsung is blaming batteries for its Galaxy Note 7 phones catching fire.

In a recent statement the company said the batteries were poorly designed and manufactured leading up to the fires.

This is Samsung’s second attempt to explain exactly what went wrong with the phones.

Sunday’s statement was the conclusion of a months-long investigation by Samsung and independent experts.

The phone’s Galaxy Note 7 design was removed from retailer’s shelves back in October.