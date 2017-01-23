Patriots stun Steelers, Falcons rip Packers

(AP) – A season that began with Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension will end with him in the Super Bowl, where his New England Patriots will take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriot quarterback broke his franchise record, passing for 384 yards and three touchdowns to power his team to a 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game on Sunday night.

Earlier, Matt Ryan threw for four touchdowns, including a 73-yard catch-and-run for a highlight-reel score by star receiver Julio Jones as the Atlanta Falcons powered by the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC championship game.

The Falcons have never won the Super Bowl; this is the club’s second trip to the big game.

Super Bowl LI (51) will be played on Feb. 5 in Houston.

