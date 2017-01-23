Passengers sick on Delta flight from Rome cause plane to be diverted

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Delta flight from Rome Italy to Atlanta had to be diverted Sunday night after dozens of passengers became sick due to turbulence.

Delta flight 65 landed in Nashville just after 1a.m. central time.

According to Delta, the flight was carrying 271 passengers.

Several ambulances were waiting for the sick passengers when they landed.

No injures were reported.

Ten other flights also had to be diverted from Atlanta to Nashville Sunday due to weather conditions, that according to the spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.