New trial underway for man accused in 2012 Greene Co. murders case

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A new trial for a man facing multiple murder charges in Greene County got underway Monday.

James Douglas Black is one of three people charged in the deaths of Cortney Thompson and Terrance Stewart in 2012.

A man found the victims’ bodies under the Newport Bridge on Highway 321 in Greene County.

A judge sentenced Christopher Jones to 35 years in prison in the case, while Tabitha Whitlock has yet to be tried.

In September, a mistrial was declared in the case against Black, after a witness said he met Black while both were in jail.

His trial is expected to last three or four days.

