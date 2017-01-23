‘Faith Over Fear’ stickers help raise money for Carter County principal battling ALS

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – What started out as a test-run for a sticker project, has now grown into an effort to raise funds for a former principal battling ALS.

Phil Ledford, a third-grade teacher at East Side Elementary School, said he made a “Faith Over Fear” sticker as a test and when he put it on his vehicle, people began to reach out to him to see where they could get one of their own.

The “Faith Over Fear” slogan has frequently circulated the Tri-Cities community over the last few years, as it has been used to show support to Dr. Josh Wandell, East Side’s former principal who is currently battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Ledford and his wife are donating their time and the materials, so 100 percent of the money raised will go to Wandell and his family.

Though Wandell hasn’t been able to visit East Side very often, his presence is still very much felt around his old school.

“The impact that he made on the students and on the school, this still feels like Dr. Wandell’s school even if he’s not here physically in person,” Ledford said. “When you think of East Side, you think of Dr. Wandell. His legacy will be here for many, many years to come.”

The stickers are currently being sold at East Side and West Side elementary offices.

Tammy Troutman, a teacher at East Side, said, “He’s very much here, a part of our children and part of our daily activities. We remember him, we talk about him often, we laugh about him often. He’s just a great guy and his wife is as well, she’s a great person. Had the tables been turned, they would be right here selling stickers for someone else.”

“Just to see people that keep coming up with ways to help and ways to raise money, and this idea was so simple. But, the Ledford’s have been so gracious to donate their time and the materials, and it has taken off like wildfire. Two days after we started selling them we had $500,” Troutman said.

Over 70 “Faith Over Fear” stickers have been sold in the first few days, but they are hoping to sell more in the next few weeks and months.

The stickers are $10 and they can also be purchased on http://www.teamwandell.com/ and on Team Wandell’s Facebook page.

See also: Dr. Josh Wandell on life 3 years after ALS diagnosis

PHOTOS: Team Wandell at races throughout the Tri-Cities View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.