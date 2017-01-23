New coffeehouse opens in Johnson City; Jan. 24 grand opening features $1 drinks

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – If you are a connoisseur who enjoys the taste of high-quality coffee, then stop by the new Open Doors Coffeehouse. It’s located in the heart of Johnson City  at the corner of South Roan at 101 E. 8th Street.
The coffeehouse will have a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, January 24, featuring  $1 drinks all-day long.

Open Doors not only serves gourmet coffee, lattes and specialty drinks, but several pastries like its Belgium Liege or Lumberjack waffles.

The shop is open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information about Open Doors check out its website http://opendoorscoffeehouse.com.

