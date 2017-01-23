Michigan fugitive captured in Hawkins County, TN

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Last week, Hawkins County deputies captured a wanted man in Rogersville. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reports on Thursday, an officer noticed a white Chevrolet truck traveling on Highway 11W. The truck was hauling a Dodge Caravan on a car dolly.

The officer checked the driver’s license with a national database and discovered the driver, Joshua Cluesman, has a Greeneville, TN address and is wanted in Michigan for escape from juvenile custody.

Hawkins County authorities said they contacted circuit courts in Michigan who confirmed Cluesman is still wanted even though he is now an adult.

Cluesman is currently in the process of being extradited and is facing a charge of fugitive from justice in Hawkins County.