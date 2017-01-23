Maryville College athlete indicted after death of Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A former Maryville College football player was indicted after the death of a Knoxville teen.

William Riley Gaul was indicted Monday on charges for first degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder.

Investigators believe Gaul shot into Emma Walker’s bedroom while the teen was sleeping. Walker, 16, was a cheerleader and student at Central High School. Friends and family say the teen had hopes to become a NICU nurse.

According to the indictment, Gaul stalked Walker while having a weapon for sometime between October and November 2016. Investigators believe Gaul stole a gun without the owner’s consent and tried to hide it from law enforcement.