Kroger plans to hire 10,000 for permanent positions

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Kroger announced today that it will be hiring about 10,000 people at its stores this coming year.

The permanent position will be in its supermarket divisions.

The company also announced that its total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates in 2016.

“Kroger’s growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers – and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s group vice president of human resources and labor relations. “We’re looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other.”

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” he added, noting that about 70 percent of Kroger’s store managers started as part-time clerks