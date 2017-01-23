Kingsport woman killed in Scott Co., VA crash

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – State police in Virginia report a Kingsport woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Route 224 and Route 58 in Scott County, VA.

Virginia State Police say a 2000 BMW, driven by 79-year-old Susan Rebecca D. Gaston of Kingsport, was traveling on Route 58 when witnesses said the car continued through a stop sign and struck a 2008 Kia Sportage that was traveling on Route 224.

Gaston was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center, where she later died.

The driver of the Kia, a 19-year-old woman of Big Stone Gap, VA, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.