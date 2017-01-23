Jury deliberations underway in Washington County, TN child abuse case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, TN jury is deliberating in the case of a man accused of abusing a baby.

Police arrested Joe Whitaker in 2013 after they said he shook his 7-month-old child and caused retina damage and a brain hemorrhage.

Jurors have been asked to consider a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Investigators said the child also had two bone breaks in his right leg and was malnourished.

Whitaker was originally charged with child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

The child was taken into state custody after the alleged abuse.

News Channel 11 is in the courtroom tracking the latest details. We’ll post more information as soon as they become available.

