Johnson City intersection project closes portion of Indian Ridge sidewalk

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – City crews are beginning the process of building a new sidewalk bridge at one of the city’s most busiest intersections.

Beginning on Monday January 23, the sidewalk along Indian Ridge Road from Barton Street to North State of Franklin Road will be closed.

According to a release, signs will be in place to direct pedestrian traffic. That portion of sidewalk is expected to be closed until June 2018 or until construction of the sidewalk and bridge is complete.

The city says that vehicular traffic will not be impacted.

City officials say the project is part of the State of Franklin Road/Indian Ridge Road Intersection Project, which will add a right-turn exclusive lane for northbound and southbound traffic on State of Franklin. The project will also widen Indian Ridge Road to five lanes and Skyline Drive to four lanes at the intersection.

Other road projects this week in Johnson City:

Public Works projects:

• Seminole Drive (between Creek Drive and Forestdale Lane) – drainage improvements. Lane closures possible. Detours will be in place.

Water/Sewer projects:

• Cash Hollow Road and Lakeview Drive – flood wall construction

• Poplar Ridge and Webb Road (Piney Flats) – water line installation; lane closures

• 103 Mohler Road – booster pump station installation

• Circle Drive (Chinquapin) – water line replacement; lane closures

• Bristol Highway at Taylor Road – water line installation

• Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) – water line replacement; lane closures

All work is weather permitting.