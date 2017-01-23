JCPD: Two charged after investigation into shots fired in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers have arrested two people on reckless endangerment charges following an investigation into a report of shots fired on West State of Franklin Road early Sunday morning.

According to a JCPD news release, officers responded to the shots fired call at the Downtown Square parking lot around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that a person riding in a white Suzuki sedan pulled out a pistol and fired several shots in the air following a fight with several people in the parking lot.

According to the release, witnesses followed the vehicle and were able to give a description and tag number of the vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle at Market Street and State of Franklin Road and conducted a traffic stop.

Two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody – Kardae Jackson, 19, and Morris Jackson, 22, both of Chattanooga.

Officers found a .9mm handgun in the glove box while searching the vehicle.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 that part of State of Franklin Road in front of that parking lot was shut down for a short time while police were on scene on Sunday.

Both Kardae and Morris Jackson have been charged with reckless endangerment and were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Both were being held on $10,000 bond each.

They were both scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Monday at 1:30 p.m.

