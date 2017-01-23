Hawkins County teen honored for saving family during fire

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Commission recognized 14-year-old Nikita Ford before Monday’s meeting for her heroism and bravery in her efforts to save her family during a house fire in late November.

Ford said that luckily she was a light sleeper and and that enabled her to awaken quickly the morning of the fire. She was able to then wake her sleeping father and help her grandmother out of the burning home.

“Oh, I’m proud of her. She did really good and very brave I think,” said her grandmother Madge Wright.

Nikita Ford is an 8th grade student at Rogersville Middle School.