Hawkins Co. Commissioners vote down wheel tax, property tax increase possible

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Commissioners on Monday voted “no” to passing a resolution that would increase the wheel tax by $40 from $27 to $67.

Now, while the wheel tax is dead there’s a real possibility of a property tax increase.

Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey said the money from the wheel tax would have gone to the general fund to cover a deficit expected to be between $1 million and $2 million.

“The general fund is made up of county government offices, it’s made up of the jail, the Sheriff’s Department. Then there’s about 91 different agencies that are funded through the general fund,” Mayor Bailey explained.

Some commissioners brought up the wheel tax increase back in August when they realized the county would be in a deficit this year.

Mayor Bailey said the wheel tax would have generated nearly $2 million.

To pass, it needed a 2/3 vote by the commission for 2 months in a row, which it did not get.

“It’s been back and fourth. There’s a lot of controversy over it. But the fact remains is we’re going to have to have some type of revenue and if it’s not generated through a wheel tax then the only other alternative that I know of is property taxes,” Bailey said.

He estimates a 20-cent property tax increase would make up the $2 million deficit. A 20-cent increase would equal $50 extra per year on a home valued at $100,000.

But some people in Hawkins County, such as Jacob Gibson, don’t like the idea of a tax increase.

“It’s hard enough as it is. If they up property tax right now it’s going to be a lot harder on people that ain’t got that much income coming in,” Gibson said.

Mayor Bailey says there hasn’t been a property tax increase in Hawkins County since 2009.

The county commission is going to start putting together a budget later this year that would include a property tax.

“Any other tax that would be considered wouldn’t pass until August. Tax notices, if it were a property tax, wouldn’t be sent out until October of 2017 and then property owners have until February 2018 to pay those taxes,” Bailey said.

Also at Monday’s meeting, there was also a resolution to reduce the number of county commissioners from 21 to 14. That did not pass.

