Gate City Chief: Wanted Norton, Va. man arrested in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Gate City Police Department Chief Scott Fink confirmed a Norton, Va. man considered dangerous following a brief police pursuit and crash on U.S. Highway 23 last week has been arrested.

Fink said Ace Moppin Rose, 35, was arrested in Kingsport early Monday morning.

According to a Kingsport Police report, officers saw Rose standing in the middle of Tranbarger Drive at Virgil Avenue pushing a Nissan.

When officers finished helping Rose push his car from the road, they noticed Rose seemed nervous.

Officers asked for his name, he gave his name and central dispatch said Rose was wanted by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation and driving without a license.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the warrants and officers arrested Rose.

He was taken to the Kingsport City Jail for booking.

Rose was charged with two counts of possession of schedule I or II narcotics, unlawful bodily injury, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, felony elude police, driving under the influence, reckless driving-endangering life, driving on a revoked driver’s license. Other charges are pending.

According to police, Rose eluded a traffic stop by officers on Jan.16 for speeding, and then reportedly hit median before crashing into another vehicle.

Inside Rose’s vehicle, police found several types of drugs, methamphetamine, powdery substances and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also found concealed weapons and possible stolen radio equipment.

The victim in the crash was taken to Holston Valley emergency department for treatment. Rose was also taken to Holston Valley and was discharged from the hospital before warrants could be obtained.

In a previous release, Rose was considered dangerous upon police contact.

