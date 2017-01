JOHNSON CITY — There were a lot of familiar faces on the bench for Wofford Sunday when they faced ETSU

and one of them was making his final trip to Freedom Hall.

Wofford head coach Mike Young played at Emory & Henry, assistant head coach Dustin Kerns is from Kingsport and Terrier senior Jaylen Allen played for Science Hill.

Allen, a one time starter for the Terriors played 14 minutes and scored only three pts.

Even though his time has diminished the coach says he has been big for this program.