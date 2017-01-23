Florida RB commits to Tennessee

BARTOW, FL — Running back Timothy Jordan (Bartow, Fla.) took to Twitter on Monday indicating a verbal commitment to Tennessee.

Jordan said he picked the Volunteers for many reasons.

“I chose Tennessee because the school is surrounded by people who love football and I feel that they can make me a better person and player,” Jordan said. “Also at Tennessee it’s like a family with the players everybody pushes every other to be the best they can be.”

Jordan officially visited Tennessee this weekend.

The former Western Kentucky commit chose the Volunteers over offers from North Carolina and Purdue.

The three-star recruit is ranked as the nation’s No. 126 running back and the No. 312 prospect in Florida in the 2017 class by 247Sports Composite.

As a senior, Jordan (6-0, 189) said he rushed for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“I’m going to bring energy intensity and more,” Jordan said. “And fight, too. Tennessee always said I’m bringing my talents to Tennessee so they can help me become a better player to their advantage.”

Jordan is the 27th verbal commitment in the 2017 class for Tennessee.

BY 247SPORTS