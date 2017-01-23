Erwin Police welcome new K-9, Scotty

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) – The Erwin Police Department welcomed a new officer Monday.

The police department introduced their new K-9 officer, Scotty, whose job will be to alert others to dangerous explosives.

Scotty has been trained to find and safely alert his handler, Office Chad McKinney, to the presence of explosives.

The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois can reportedly pinpoint 15 different types of explosives and he is the first explosive detection dog for the police department in 9 years.

