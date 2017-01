It’s that time of year again! The Kingsport Chamber Dinner is just a couple of weeks away, and once again, we will be doing interviews on the red carpet at the Meadowview Marriott. It’s tradition, so Friday at The Encounter was spent looking at dresses! This morning, Ethel Smawley and the gang are here to share the top three top picks, and our viewers will vote for which one is worn to the social event of the year! For more, visit their Facebook page.

