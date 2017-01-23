Carter County welcomes new K-9 officer named Spike

(Source: Carter County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Carter County Sheriff's Office)

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new four-legged officer.

K-9 Spike, a Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Officer Nick Andes, recently completed seven weeks of training in Canton, OH.

Now the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has two K-9 units. The units will be used for tracking, in search and rescue efforts, and to help combat drugs.

The sheriff’s office says both dogs are “passive alert” trained – meaning they sit when alerted rather than barking and scratching.

This will allow the sheriff’s office to use them in more public forums such as schools.

