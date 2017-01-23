Carter Co. deputy injured after vehicle hydroplanes on Highway 19E

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Carter County deputy was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 19E Monday night.

According Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on-scene, the deputy was driving towards Roan Mountain on Highway 19E when she crashed near the Hampton Utility District on Main Street.

The deputy was coming around a curve when the vehicle started to hydroplane. The vehicle then went off the road to the right and hit a fence and concrete wall.

Investigators said a vehicle belonging to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office was the only vehicle involved.

The deputy was injured in the crash and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center.

An investigation is pending at this time.

The crash caused some traffic delays.

