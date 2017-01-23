Business owners encouraged to build downtown, take advantage building and loan incentives

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Get on board while downtown is growing and thriving, that’s the message to business owners from leaders in downtown Johnson City.

Its no secret downtown Johnson City is growing with new businesses popping up almost every month. Kay Davis has worked downtown for more than 20 years, she owns Atlantis on East Main street and has witnessed as stores and shops have opened and closed over the years.

She says for the first time, there seems to be a consistency with this recent business growth spurt.

“More quality stores, restaurants all of this is contributing to a more successful downtown,” Davis said.

The Johnson City Development Authority offers incentives to entrepreneurs looking to open a business in downtown Johnson City. Downtown Development manager Diana Cantler says these incentives server to foster growth among developers.

“Our goal is to fill the first floor retail spaces and so we are going to work really hard in 2017 to get the right business in the right location,” Diana Cantler said.

Some of the incentives include special loan interest programs provided through a group of banks exclusively for entrepreneurs. There is also a special facade grant which would pay for upgrades to the front of a downtown business.

Last summer the front Betty Gay building in downtown Johnson City was renovated thanks to a facade grant.

Still Kay Davis says leaning on the community essential for growth to continue.

“It is doing better but we still need community support,” Davis said.

In March the Johnson City development authority will be starting a new nine week program to help entrepreneurs with starting and sustaining their businesses.

