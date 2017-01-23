Authorities search for suspects in public works facility vandalism

BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA (WJHL) – Authorities in Boone, North Carolina are still trying to identify four suspects who vandalized property with anti-police and anti-trump slogans as well as the words, “black lives matter.”

According to the news release, a police vehicle parked at the town’s public works facility was also spray painted with similar rhetoric.

The suspects were reported caught on surveillance purchasing the paint used in the incident.

Police say the total damage is estimated at around $5,000 dollars.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have any information in the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.