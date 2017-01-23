Annual Northeast Tennessee homeless count planned for this week

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – Volunteers with Milligan College are joining in the battle to combat homelessness in the Tri-Cities region.

The volunteers from the school are helping in a region-wide count of homeless people.

The Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness is gathering numbers to send to the Office of Housing and Urban Development as part of the “Point in Time” homeless count going on across the country.

Those numbers will help determine how much money HUD will give areas to help the homeless in that region.

The numbers must be turned in by Wednesday.

If you know of someone who is homeless or have information that can help in the study, you are asked to call 1-844-989-2273.

